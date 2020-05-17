Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
John C. Spainhower


1953 - 2020
John C. Spainhower Obituary
John C. Spainhower

Keizer - John Craig Spainhower born March 20th, 1953, passed on May 12th, 2020. He was known as CJ. He is survived by his daughter Carly Kuenzi and son-in-law Mark Kuenzi, his grandaughter Reese, and his sister Suzy Thompson. He is proceeded in death by his parents John & Thelma Spainhower.

CJ was born in Kirksville, Missouri. He moved to Oregon at age 18. He began in excavating, started an excavation company in Turner, OR and then an environmental consulting business. After closing the company he moved to Antelope, OR and spent several years there before moving back to the Willamette Valley. He was an avid golfer for many years and enjoyed duck hunting with his black labs. Later in life, he enjoyed being a grandpa. He made many friends through his time here. He will be remembered for how he could talk to anyone, his humor, and his kindness. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 17, 2020
