John Castronovo passed away October 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 89 years old. He was born January 13, 1930 in Chicago Illinois to a Italian born family. He served in the Air Force & spent sometime in Oklahoma. Later he & his family moved to California. While there he was a sign painter & went into commercial real estate. He moved to Oregon in 1970, after working for Thomas Kay floor coverings, he went onto opening his own company J/K Carpet Center, which is still run by his family. He was a avid fisherman, his love for fishing, boating, & camping is also a common thread throughout the family. Family was very important to Dad. He leaves behind his wife Diana, his sons, Mike (Tami), Jon (Sonja), Vince (Linda), Deen, & David, also daughter Sue (Ed). Also many grandkids & great grandkids. May you Rest In Peace. We loved you till the end & will continue to hold you close to our hearts.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019
