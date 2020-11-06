1/1
John Charles Sturges
John Charles Sturges

Salem - John, 84, was born on April 12, 1936. John passed away on October 13, 2020 surrounded by hos loving family. He battled cancer, back surgeries and finally succumbed to pneumonia. John was born in Kansas to Catherine and Charlie Sturges being the oldest of 5 children. He graduated in Sedan and worked in the oil fields for a time and then joined the United States Marine Corp in 1956. John spent 22 years in the Marine Corps including 2 tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze star. He retired from the Marines in 1977 and spent the next 10 years long haul trucking and another 10 years finishing concrete. John retired in 1999. John married Madge Miller in 1960 and together they raised 2 children; David and Paul. He married Lou Ann Tilden in 1972 adding 2 stepchildren; Mike and Janice. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: George and Herb and sister Lettie. He is survived by his wife Lou Ann of Salem; his 4 children: David (Stacey); Paul (Theresa); Mike (Janice); his grandchildren: Jeffrey, Steven, Savannah, Zachery and Holly; nine great-grandchildren; and brother Zeke. John loved his family, friends and his country. He will rest in peace at St. Mary's Cemetery Columbarium in Shaw, Oregon. Military Honors will be rendered at a later date. Serving the family, Stayton Funeral Service, Stayton.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
