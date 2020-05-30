John David Finley
Salem - John David Finley passed away at Salem Hospital on May 22, 2020, at age 90. John was born in Baker, Oregon on February 24, 1930, to: Alvin Otis Finley, from Smithville, Indiana; and Hannah Mae Conner, from Enterprise, Oregon.
John grew up in NE Oregon. When John turned 18, he joined the Navy, serving from 1948 until 1952; his last two years, during the Korean War. Returning to NE Oregon, he married Joan Marie Houston in 1952. John and Joan had three sons: Dennis (now deceased), Randy and Bruce.
John worked at various jobs, having to do with mechanics, machining and welding, for a variety of companies, including but not limited to: Boise Cascade Mill, Boeing and Precision Cast Parts. John attended Linn-Benton Community College, during the middle years of his working career, and graduated with an A.A. in: Metallurgy. The comment about John was, "There wasn't anything John couldn't fix."
John was a Christian and most recent member of West Salem Christian Church. He believed deeply in the Lord, and he and his wife were active in the churches in which they were members.
John and Joan were most recently living at an Assisted Living facility in Salem. A series of health issues contributed to his deteriorating health, to the point that he was taken to the hospital, where he peacefully passed away.
John was preceded in death by both of his parents, a brother Jason Finley, and John's oldest son Dennis Finley. John is survived by his wife, Joan, of 67 years: two sons, Randy Finley and Bruce Finley (and wife Joanne); A Sister, Laura Mae Feldhacker; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery, when it can be arranged. In-lieu of flowers, donations may be contributed, in John's name, to: Alzheimer's Association, Korean War Veterans Association or West Salem Christian Church. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Salem - John David Finley passed away at Salem Hospital on May 22, 2020, at age 90. John was born in Baker, Oregon on February 24, 1930, to: Alvin Otis Finley, from Smithville, Indiana; and Hannah Mae Conner, from Enterprise, Oregon.
John grew up in NE Oregon. When John turned 18, he joined the Navy, serving from 1948 until 1952; his last two years, during the Korean War. Returning to NE Oregon, he married Joan Marie Houston in 1952. John and Joan had three sons: Dennis (now deceased), Randy and Bruce.
John worked at various jobs, having to do with mechanics, machining and welding, for a variety of companies, including but not limited to: Boise Cascade Mill, Boeing and Precision Cast Parts. John attended Linn-Benton Community College, during the middle years of his working career, and graduated with an A.A. in: Metallurgy. The comment about John was, "There wasn't anything John couldn't fix."
John was a Christian and most recent member of West Salem Christian Church. He believed deeply in the Lord, and he and his wife were active in the churches in which they were members.
John and Joan were most recently living at an Assisted Living facility in Salem. A series of health issues contributed to his deteriorating health, to the point that he was taken to the hospital, where he peacefully passed away.
John was preceded in death by both of his parents, a brother Jason Finley, and John's oldest son Dennis Finley. John is survived by his wife, Joan, of 67 years: two sons, Randy Finley and Bruce Finley (and wife Joanne); A Sister, Laura Mae Feldhacker; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery, when it can be arranged. In-lieu of flowers, donations may be contributed, in John's name, to: Alzheimer's Association, Korean War Veterans Association or West Salem Christian Church. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.