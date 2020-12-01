John Douglas Bielenberg



Salem - September 2, 1967 - November 25, 2020.



John Bielenberg, 53, of Salem, Oregon, died in a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. John was born in Silverton, Oregon, September 2, 1967, the youngest of 10 siblings. He was raised in Scotts Mills, where went on to attend Silverton Union High School, graduating in 1985.



John achieved All State Honors in both football and Wrestling. He won the State Wrestling Championships in 1985. He earned a scholarship to wrestle at Oregon State University where he placed 4th in the 1986 PAC 12 Wrestling Tournament as a freshman.



John worked as a baker, a butcher, and construction contractor and started his own business, Missouri Ridge Construction. He also helped coach the Silverton Wrestling Team. He was a big man with a big and giving heart. He will be remembered for his amazing baked goods, signature sweet rolls, and biscuits for the holidays.



He married Cassandra Osborn in 2004. John is survived by daughter, Emily Bielenberg, 15, of South Carolina, and his siblings: Beverly Currier (Richard) of Beaverton, Laura Anderson (Paul) of Silverton, Thomas Bielenberg (Carol) of Scotts Mills, Larry Bielenberg (Vicki) of Millersburg, Kathy Currie (Jim) of Canby, Jan Van Rossen (Pete) of Port Angeles, Chris Bielenberg (Pam) of Albany, Steve Bielenberg (Cherie) of Mt. Angel, and Carrie Flickinger (Jerry) of Lyons. Plus, his 25 nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents: Francis (Fritz) Bielenberg and Irene Sprauer Bielenberg of Scotts Mills, Oregon.



Arrangements made by Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for a scholarship fund for Emily Bielenberg care of Unger Funeral Chapel.



John will be remembered in a private graveside service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store