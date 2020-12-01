1/1
John Douglas Bielenberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Douglas Bielenberg

Salem - September 2, 1967 - November 25, 2020.

John Bielenberg, 53, of Salem, Oregon, died in a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. John was born in Silverton, Oregon, September 2, 1967, the youngest of 10 siblings. He was raised in Scotts Mills, where went on to attend Silverton Union High School, graduating in 1985.

John achieved All State Honors in both football and Wrestling. He won the State Wrestling Championships in 1985. He earned a scholarship to wrestle at Oregon State University where he placed 4th in the 1986 PAC 12 Wrestling Tournament as a freshman.

John worked as a baker, a butcher, and construction contractor and started his own business, Missouri Ridge Construction. He also helped coach the Silverton Wrestling Team. He was a big man with a big and giving heart. He will be remembered for his amazing baked goods, signature sweet rolls, and biscuits for the holidays.

He married Cassandra Osborn in 2004. John is survived by daughter, Emily Bielenberg, 15, of South Carolina, and his siblings: Beverly Currier (Richard) of Beaverton, Laura Anderson (Paul) of Silverton, Thomas Bielenberg (Carol) of Scotts Mills, Larry Bielenberg (Vicki) of Millersburg, Kathy Currie (Jim) of Canby, Jan Van Rossen (Pete) of Port Angeles, Chris Bielenberg (Pam) of Albany, Steve Bielenberg (Cherie) of Mt. Angel, and Carrie Flickinger (Jerry) of Lyons. Plus, his 25 nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents: Francis (Fritz) Bielenberg and Irene Sprauer Bielenberg of Scotts Mills, Oregon.

Arrangements made by Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for a scholarship fund for Emily Bielenberg care of Unger Funeral Chapel.

John will be remembered in a private graveside service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton Silverton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved