John E. Herbert



Salem - John Emery Herbert was born July 29, 1929 to John Robert Herbert and Mary Emily Beaman Herbert in Forest Grove, Oregon.



He passed away peacefully on July 6, 1929 at the age of 89 surrounded by family.



He graduated from O.C.E. with a Bachelors' degree in Elementary Education in 1951 and later earned his masters' degree from the University of Oregon.



John said the most important event of his college years was meeting Donna Olson, his future wife. They were married May 25, 1952 in Albany, Oregon and were married for 59 years.



John started his teaching career in Roseburg, Oregon. He moved to Eugene soon after and worked at Cascade Junior High in the Bethel School District.



In 1968 John joined the State Department of Education in Salem as a specialist in junior high school education. He was then principal of Walker Junior High School, Whitaker Junior High and Hoover Elementary Schools.



He retired in 1985 when Donna became ill. After she recovered, John became a licensed and bonded contractor, painting and doing minor remodeling jobs.



His hobbies included carpentry, painting, genealogy, family and people. He was very active in the Methodist church. John never met a stranger. He was very generous with his time. He loved to visit elderly people and entertain his grandchildren.



We would like to thank the staff and residents at Gibson Creek Assisted living for their kindness in caring for Dad. They truly made him feel like family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Donna, stepsisters Della Starr, Merle Purkerson, and Mildred Judson, brother Leighton and sister Evelyn Aronson. He is survived by brother Dewey, son Stephen of Powell Butte, daughter Luanne Smith of Helena, MT (John) and son John and daughter-in-law Rhonda Herbert of Salem, 8 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



There will be a Memorial Service Saturday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m. at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness for someone you don't know or befriend someone less fortunate than yourself. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 21, 2019