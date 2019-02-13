Services
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
1400 Western Avenue
Stayton, OR
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
1400 Western Avenue
Stayton, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Clack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Eugene Clack


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Eugene Clack Obituary
John Eugene Clack

Stayton - John Eugene Clack, of Stayton, Marion County, Oregon, born on December 3, 1928 in Indiana Harbor, Lake County, Indiana, to the late Ruth Madaleen (Gaither) Clack and the late Andy Burton Clack, passed away at age 90 on February 3, 2019, at home, in Stayton, Marion County, Oregon. He was the owner and locksmith at AA Lock and Key. John was married to the late Murrell "Mickey" (Gentry) Clack. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Kathleen Ann Clack, Julie Ann Clack Miley; and brothers, Paul Clack, Verle Clack, and Harold E. Clack. John is survived by his sons, Brad (LaRee) Clack and Harold T. (Leanne) Clack; and daughter, Cayce (Roger) Clack Isenberger, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service on Saturday, February 16. Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m., and services will be held at 11:00 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1400 Western Avenue, Stayton, Oregon, 97383. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.