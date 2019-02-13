|
John Eugene Clack
Stayton - John Eugene Clack, of Stayton, Marion County, Oregon, born on December 3, 1928 in Indiana Harbor, Lake County, Indiana, to the late Ruth Madaleen (Gaither) Clack and the late Andy Burton Clack, passed away at age 90 on February 3, 2019, at home, in Stayton, Marion County, Oregon. He was the owner and locksmith at AA Lock and Key. John was married to the late Murrell "Mickey" (Gentry) Clack. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Kathleen Ann Clack, Julie Ann Clack Miley; and brothers, Paul Clack, Verle Clack, and Harold E. Clack. John is survived by his sons, Brad (LaRee) Clack and Harold T. (Leanne) Clack; and daughter, Cayce (Roger) Clack Isenberger, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service on Saturday, February 16. Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m., and services will be held at 11:00 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1400 Western Avenue, Stayton, Oregon, 97383. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 13, 2019