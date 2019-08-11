|
John F. Rieger
Keizer - November 25, 1937-July 25, 2019
On July 25th, our beloved Husband, father, Grandfather, and friend, passed away with his family by his side.
John served in the US Navy aboard the USS Bennington from 1954-1958.
Soon after his military career, he met and married Shirley Roth, they had three daughters; Lori (Craig), Kristi and Malissa.
John and Shirley made their home in Salem Oregon, where John started Rieger Contracting Co. and worked as a general Contractor, building over 400 homes throughout the Willamette Valley until his retirement.
John took pride in his role as the president of the McNary Homeowners Association, in addition he enjoyed golfing with friends and family, and his Ohio State Buckeyes.
John's greatest love was spending time with his family; Wife, Daughters, Grandchildren; Cortney (Gabe), Brandon (Kristi), Kaity and his Great-grandchildren, Abby, Joshua, Jaxon and Amilya, and his beloved dog, Harlee.
A celebration of life will be held at McNary Golf Course Club House, Friday, August 30, 2019, 2:00PM-6:00PM. Bring your favorite stories. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 11, 2019