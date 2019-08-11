Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
McNary Golf Course Club House
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rieger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Rieger


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Rieger Obituary
John F. Rieger

Keizer - November 25, 1937-July 25, 2019

On July 25th, our beloved Husband, father, Grandfather, and friend, passed away with his family by his side.

John served in the US Navy aboard the USS Bennington from 1954-1958.

Soon after his military career, he met and married Shirley Roth, they had three daughters; Lori (Craig), Kristi and Malissa.

John and Shirley made their home in Salem Oregon, where John started Rieger Contracting Co. and worked as a general Contractor, building over 400 homes throughout the Willamette Valley until his retirement.

John took pride in his role as the president of the McNary Homeowners Association, in addition he enjoyed golfing with friends and family, and his Ohio State Buckeyes.

John's greatest love was spending time with his family; Wife, Daughters, Grandchildren; Cortney (Gabe), Brandon (Kristi), Kaity and his Great-grandchildren, Abby, Joshua, Jaxon and Amilya, and his beloved dog, Harlee.

A celebration of life will be held at McNary Golf Course Club House, Friday, August 30, 2019, 2:00PM-6:00PM. Bring your favorite stories. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now