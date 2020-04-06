|
|
John Fitzsimmons
Keizer - John Fitzsimmons passed away on April 2, 2020 at the age of 80. Born October 23,1939 to John and Christine Fitzsimmons, John Laurence Fitzsimmons grew up on a farm in Mt.Angel, Oregon along with his two brothers and two sisters. John married his sweetheart Carolyn Humpert in 1960 and they went on to raise a family in Salem, Oregon. He was very proud of his career as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Oregon. He has had many accomplishments in his life, those being a Bachelors of Arts from the University of Portland, Masters of Arts from the University of North Colorado, and active in the Salem Catholic Schools and Legacy of Faith Foundation in Bend, Oregon. He made many lifelong friends throughout his life. His favorite hobbies were genealogy research, hunting and especially fishing however family was always his number one priority. John was preceded in death by his brother Michael Fitzsimmons and his grandson Brian Copeland. He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn, their three children Timothy Fitzsimmons, Steven Fitzsimmons and Patricia Copeland; brother James Fitzsimmons and sisters Marianne Tutandjian and Colleen Findley; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt.Angel Seminary. A service will be held at a later date.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020