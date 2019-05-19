Resources
More Obituaries for John Ousterhout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Ousterhout

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John H. Ousterhout Obituary
John H Ousterhout died May 5 at home in Keizer, Oregon. Born in Corvallis to William K and Mary Belle (Walker) Ousterhout, John graduated from Forest Grove high school in 1966 and attended Oregon College of Education (OCE, now WOU). John spent 33 years working at agencies within Oregon DHS before retiring in 2002. His hobbies included viticulture, motorcycling, photography, aviation, computers, books on NASA and the moon missions, and collecting music. John was preceded in death by his mother Mary. He is survived by his father, William K Ousterhout, wife Stella Shaffer, his daughters Elizabeth Ousterhout and Christina (Dallas) Neighbors, and first wife Chloe Minard, by his grandson Dustin Schwab, by his sister Jean Ousterhout, brothers Robert Ousterhout, Douglas (Kim) Ousterhout, and Neil Ousterhout, uncles John Ousterhout and Lawrence Ousterhout, and many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as a number of cherished friends. The family will plan a private memorial gathering later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ACLU, the , or the OHSU Foundation for the Body Donation Program.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 19 to May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.