|
|
John Harlow Ousterhout
Keizer - 1948 - 2019
John H Ousterhout died May 5 at home in Keizer, Oregon. Born in Corvallis to William K and Mary Belle (Walker) Ousterhout, John graduated from Forest Grove high school in 1966 and attended Oregon College of Education (OCE, now WOU). John spent 33 years working at agencies within Oregon DHS before retiring in 2002. His hobbies included viticulture, motorcycling, photography, aviation, computers, books on NASA and the moon missions, and collecting music. John was preceded in death by his mother Mary and his uncle Lawrence. He is survived by his father, William K Ousterhout, wife Stella Shaffer, his daughters Elizabeth Ousterhout and Christina (Dallas) Neighbors, and first wife Chloe Minard, by his grandson Dustin Schwab, by his sister Jean Ousterhout, brothers Robert Ousterhout and husband Brian Rose, Douglas and wife Kim Ousterhout, Neil Ousterhout and partner Amy Blossom, uncles John E. Ousterhout and Gerald Ousterhout, and many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as a number of cherished friends. The family will plan a private memorial gathering later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ACLU, the , or the OHSU Foundation for the Body Donation Program.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 21, 2019