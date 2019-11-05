|
John Haynie
Silverton - John Bernard Haynie died November 4, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born on March 22, 1927 in Northumberland County, Virginia to Captain John (Shep) Haynie and Etta Curren Haynie. He was the youngest of 8 children, three brothers and 4 sisters, all of whom preceded him in death. John was a veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He served the country faithfully as a member of the United States Marine Corps for 27 years. He later worked at the Oregon State Prison in Salem. John loved to fish, crab, and RV travel with his wife. He was a member of the Silverton Elks and later of the Waldport Moose Lodge. John married Beatrice LaVon Koontz, a nurse, on November 6, 1948 in Seattle, Wash. They lived a long and happy life together and took many trips to Mexico, always bringing school supplies to share with the local children. John also served the community of Silverton and SACA for several years. LaVon preceded him in death in 2007 after 59 wonderful years together. His daughter, Mary Kay Barker also preceded him in death in 2013 after a long illness. He leaves his grandchildren, Todd Spain and Megan Grealish, his great-grandchildren Justin, Ivory, Jesse, Chloe and Audrey. He also leaves Cindy Baker, his partner of 10 years and his beloved bulldog, Chesty Puller. Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 7th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 8th at 11 a.m. at Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton. Interment will be beside his wife at St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery in Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019