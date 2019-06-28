|
|
John Henry Singer, 90, passed away at home on June 1 in Aurora, Oregon. He was born on March 27, 1929 to the late Paul and Mabel Singer of Aurora, Oregon. He is survived by his sister, Virginia (Kruckman) of Newberg and his brother, Paul Singer Jr. of Woodburn. He graduated from Woodburn High School in 1947. He then went on to attend University of Portland for two years. He was drafted into the US Army in 1950 for which he served for 2 years.
He married the late Maxine King, in November 1956. He is also survived by his two daughters, Deanna Nibler, (David) Aurora, Denise Burnham, (Mike) Aurora and his four grandchildren, Megan Spada, Elise Taylor, Krista Fobert and Tyler Burnham. He was also blessed with two great-granddaughters Aubrey Burnham and Claire Fobert.
John was a farmer who grew many row crops, grains, grass seed and later nursery stock. He had a passion for bulldozers. He worked on them in his free time and would love to grub out trees and brush.
John loved to travel, anywhere from fishing and clam digging at the beach to cruises and trips to Florida. He and his late wife loved to take the grandkids on many trips in their RV.
John was a volunteer fireman for 43 ½ years, before he retired from the department.
On March 27, 2019 he celebrated his 90th Birthday with many family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 11am in the Hall of St. Cyril Catholic Church in Wilsonville, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Luke Catholic School, 529 Harrison Street, Woodburn, Oregon 97071.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 28, 2019