JOHN J. HOEKSTRE
Dallas - John Joseph Hoekstre, 89, a resident of Dallas died Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Salem Hospital. He was born on April 29, 1930 in Dallas, Oregon the son of Henry and Clara Autritt Hoekstre. He grew up in Salt Creek. On October 28, 1952, he married Ruth Louise Barendrecht in Dallas. They lived and farmed in Salt Creek. They had milking cows until he was drafted in October of 1954 in to the Army. He returned to farm and a was a fieldman for several canneries. He grew pole beans, had many pickers, row bosses and hired help. He loved to travel to Mexico and spent the winters there. He loved to talk to people. He was a member of the Calvary Chapel in Dallas.
He is survived by his daughters Carolyn Tish, Sharon (Stephen) Kliewer and Linda (David) Gumm, grandchildren: Rachel (Joe) Wagner, Mathew (Jie) Gumm, Sarah (Glen) Smith, Angela Smith, Micheal (Traci), Justin Gumm, Jeremey Tish, great grandchildren: Mikayla Wagner, Wyatt Smith, Colby Smith, Morgan Smith, Emma Smith, Falisha Smith, Felicity Smith, Lillian Smith, Isaiah Gumm and Kylie Tish. Also surviving is a sister Esther Hoekstre, brothers Clifford Hoekstre and Delbert Hoekstre. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth on January 26, 2015, sisters Verna Meeker and Gladys Hoekstre and brothers Donald Hoekstre and Frank Hoekstre.
Services will begin at 3:00pm Wednesday, March 11th in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private family interment will be in the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020