|
|
John "Jack" Kailey
Welches - John "Jack" Kailey passed away at home in Welches on July 18, 2019 after a long battle with MS and diabetes. Jack was born in Nuremberg, Germany where his father was stationed in the military. When the family returned to the states they settled in Salem where Jack spent most of his life. In his younger years Jack enjoyed playing football, fishing, skiing and water skiing. Jack loved college football and was an avid Oregon Ducks fan. He spent the last year of his life realizing his dream to live in picturesque Welches, Oregon. Jack is survived by his wife Sue, son Michael (Bre), grandchildren Ava and Michael, nephew Curtis, brother Denny (Nancy) and his beloved and ever-loyal dog Bob. The family is planning a private graveside service. We will miss you Jack. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mt. Hood Hospice. Weddle Funeral Service entrusted with arrangements.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 21, 2019