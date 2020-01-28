|
|
John Malcolm "Mal" Peeler
Salem - May 22 1933 - January 27 2020
Passed away peacefully at home on January 27, 2020 at the age of 86. His family was with him as his soul was released to our Heavenly Father.
Mal was born in Portland, Oregon to Royce Malbry Peeler and Frances (Van Buskirk) Peeler on May 22, 1933 the 2nd of two children.
After graduating from Salem High School in 1951, Mal attended Willamette University until 1953 when he enlisted in the United States Army, serving in the Korean War until 1956.
Upon returning from the war, Mal married the love of his life Edie Doss on June 30th 1956 In Salem, Oregon and celebrated nearly 60 years of love and happiness together.
Mal worked for E.H Burrell from 1956 - 1967, Salem Auto Parts from 1967 - 1974 and Capital Chevrolet from 1974 - 1995
After moving with his wife to Sisters, Oregon together they opened their own business "Gift Baskets and Things". Operating it until their retirement in 2002.
Mal and Edie had four children : Dennis Peeler of Center Point, Alabama ; Larry Peeler of Salem, Oregon; Steve Peeler of Prineville, Oregon; and Cindy Taverne of Mountain Home, Idaho.
Besides his 4 children, Mal leaves behind 8 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren, along with years of memories and a legacy of love.
Mal was preceded in death by the love of his life Edie, his Mother Frances, Father Royce, and Sister Patricia Daugherty.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday February 1st, 2020 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020