John Mathew Rehm Jr.
1951 - 2020
John Mathew Rehm, Jr

Salem - May 13, 1951 - June 7, 2020

John Rehm, a lover of his adopted State of Oregon, passed away on June 7 after a short battle with cancer. With his many interests, his faith, and his devotion to his family, John's 69 years were a life well-lived.

Born in Patterson, N.J., John spent his early years in Basking Ridge, N.J. He received degrees from Lafayette College and Rutgers University, and worked as a geologist in New Jersey, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

Surviving John are his wife of nearly 42 years, Betsy McCue Rehm; their three children, Jonathan, Catherine and Daniel, all of Salem, Oregon; and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edna (Lange) Rehm and John M. Rehm, Sr. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of John's life has not been scheduled.

For more about John's life, please visit https://bit.ly/JohnRehm .

Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




Published in The Statesman Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
