John McConville Jr.
Salem - John McConville Jr., known to everyone as Jack, passed away on June 16th at the age of 89. Jack was born in Pittsburgh, Pa and moved to Salem in 1940. Jack worked in the grocery business while attending Salem High School and Willamette University. Jack was well known in the community as the owner of Jack's IGA Foodliner, which he started in 1968.
Jack is survived by his wife of 68 years, Phylis, brother Robert, sons Phil and John, Daughter-in-law Patti, 6 grandchildren and 8 great granddaughters. He was amazingly dedicated to his family that he dearly loved. Jack was passionate about tennis and played the sport daily into his late seventies.
The Celebration of Jack's life will be a private family event to be held in early August. Memorial donations in memory of Jack can be made to Salem Free Clinics, 1300 Broadway St NE Suite 104 Salem, OR 97301.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 14, 2019