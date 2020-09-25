1/1
John P. Jelden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John P. Jelden

Salem - John Percy Jelden, 87, of Salem, Oregon, escaped this mortal realm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his immediate family.

John came into this world at Columbus Hospital in Platte County, Nebraska to John and Florence Jelden on May 10, 1933. As a young boy, the Jelden family left Nebraska and settled near Mary's River in Corvallis. Eventually, they moved to a small farm southeast of Corvallis on Peoria Road where John attended Peoria Elementary, a one-room schoolhouse. By 1945, John's family moved to Salem. John attended Parish Junior High School, a significant adjustment. John attended Salem High School in 1951, where he got the courage to ask D. Arlene Dutoit to become his girlfriend and they became high school sweethearts. Together they both attended college at Northwestern Schools in Minneapolis. John continued his college studies at Willamette University and later completed his studies at Oregon College of Education. Upon returning to Salem, John and Arlene married on July 11, 1952, starting a family and raising two boys, John David and Timothy Earl.

John started work side by side with his father as a farming assistant and also home construction. After college he became a Vocational Counselor at both the Oregon State Correctional Institution and Oregon State Penitentiary. Later, he worked as a Program Manager for the Quality Assurance Unit working with students at Oregon high schools and colleges, including Hillcrest and Maclaren. His final position took him to the Vocational Rehabilitation Division working with the agency's cooperative Agreement Program with the Workers Compensation Department.

He enjoyed the beach, spending time with friends, family and felines, Silver Sneakers, genealogy, writing his life story and an occasional casino trip to play the penny slots.

John is survived by his wife, Arlene, two brothers Earl Jelden and Bob (Judy) Jelden, one sister Carolyn (Victor) Bartruff, his son J. David (Monica) Jelden, a grandson and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy E. Jelden in 2012.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 29, at 1:00 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Salem Union Gospel Mission in his memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved