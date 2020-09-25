John P. Jelden



Salem - John Percy Jelden, 87, of Salem, Oregon, escaped this mortal realm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his immediate family.



John came into this world at Columbus Hospital in Platte County, Nebraska to John and Florence Jelden on May 10, 1933. As a young boy, the Jelden family left Nebraska and settled near Mary's River in Corvallis. Eventually, they moved to a small farm southeast of Corvallis on Peoria Road where John attended Peoria Elementary, a one-room schoolhouse. By 1945, John's family moved to Salem. John attended Parish Junior High School, a significant adjustment. John attended Salem High School in 1951, where he got the courage to ask D. Arlene Dutoit to become his girlfriend and they became high school sweethearts. Together they both attended college at Northwestern Schools in Minneapolis. John continued his college studies at Willamette University and later completed his studies at Oregon College of Education. Upon returning to Salem, John and Arlene married on July 11, 1952, starting a family and raising two boys, John David and Timothy Earl.



John started work side by side with his father as a farming assistant and also home construction. After college he became a Vocational Counselor at both the Oregon State Correctional Institution and Oregon State Penitentiary. Later, he worked as a Program Manager for the Quality Assurance Unit working with students at Oregon high schools and colleges, including Hillcrest and Maclaren. His final position took him to the Vocational Rehabilitation Division working with the agency's cooperative Agreement Program with the Workers Compensation Department.



He enjoyed the beach, spending time with friends, family and felines, Silver Sneakers, genealogy, writing his life story and an occasional casino trip to play the penny slots.



John is survived by his wife, Arlene, two brothers Earl Jelden and Bob (Judy) Jelden, one sister Carolyn (Victor) Bartruff, his son J. David (Monica) Jelden, a grandson and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy E. Jelden in 2012.



A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 29, at 1:00 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Salem Union Gospel Mission in his memory.









