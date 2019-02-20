|
John T. McManus
Salem - John T. McManus was born on May 31, 1943 in Los Angeles to Hugh and Jeanette McManus. His family moved to a farm in St. Louis, Oregon when he was 6 years old. They later moved to Gervais where he graduated from Gervais Union High School in 1961. He joined the Air Force and served honorably . John worked for McLaren as a stationary fireman for 29 ½ years retiring in 2001. He lived in Salem for his adult life and enjoyed his family, traveling and flying. In his later years John spent a considerable amount of time in the Philippine Islands on his boat with people he loved. He passed away at age 75 on February 16, 2019 in his Salem home. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Vernon. John is survived by his brothers, Patrick and Michael; sister, Colleen Larson; ex-wives Maggie and Rowena; son, Michael J. McManus; daughter Erin (Nick) Bauman and grandson, Maximus Bauman. A service will be held 12pm on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Surfwood Villa Recreation Center at 3044 Surfwood Drive NE, Salem. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Disabled Veterans of America. Please leave online condolences at weddle-funeral.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 20, 2019