John Terrance Muir
Aumsville - John (Terry) Terrence Muir passed away peacefully September 4, 2019. John was born in Williston North Dakota October 10, 1939 to John Andrew and Tearly Clara Muir. He had two siblings; sister Shereen and brother Craig.
He grew up in Mill City, attending Mill City Grade School and graduating from Mill City High School. John married the love of his life Donalee Rose Oliver January 21, 1960. They moved to Salem, and had two children, Randall and Terrence. John/Terry worked full time while going to Oregon College of Education full time getting his Master's degree In Teaching. Upon graduation he worked for the State Dept of Corrections in Salem and then the Federal Corrections Dept in New York. Returning to Oregon, he worked at the Cueball before opening his first Deli. He ran Muir's Deli from multiple locations before opening his last restaurant, Muir's BBQ Coffee and Deli on High Street in downtown Salem. He retired from the restaurant and sold real estate for many years before completely retiring.
He loved his family, playing pool, especially Snooker, Backgammon, hunting and fishing. Compassionate and caring, he treated everyone like family. He loved to tell stories and related life experiences. He could talk to anyone for hours.
He is survived by siblings Shereen and Craig; children Randy (Sonia) and Terry (Susan); grandchildren Carissa, Tyrean, Ashley, and Terra; five great grandchildren Logan, Carhen, Kaydence, Ashtin, and Emma.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 13th from 12Noon to 6pm at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Funeral Service Saturday at 11:00am at the Funeral Home. The casket will be open at 9:30am Saturday. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gates.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 11, 2019