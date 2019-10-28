Resources
John Thomas Mudrick Obituary
Stayton - John, 72, passed away on October 26 in Salem. He served his country in the US Army with the 173rd Airborne Brigade during the Vietnam War. John raised his family as a faithful Catholic. He is survived by his wife: Susan; sons and spouses: John & Anna, Tobias & Terri, Joshua & Heidi, Abraham & Theresa; daughters and spouses: Heather & Damon Clute and Arielle & Albert Hernandez; and 23 grandchildren. Recitation of Rosary will be Wednesday, October 30 at 10:00 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am both at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Stayton. Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery in Sublimity. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
