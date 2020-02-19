|
|
John Timothy Scofield
John Timothy Scofield passed away peacefully on February 8th, 2020 from complications with Alzheimer's disease. He was 77.
John was born to Willard and Elsie Scofield in Marshfield, Oregon on February 26th, 1942.
John graduated from Beaverton High School in 1960 and then attended Oregon State University, where he earned an engineering degree. John went to work for ODOT and retired after 27 years of service.
John was married to Sharon Fried for 17 years and raised three children.
In 1996 John married Suzanne Sturges. They were happily married for 23 years.
During John's retirement he enjoyed fishing and trips to Alaska.
John is survived by his wife Suzanne Scofield, brother, Doug Scofield, sister in law, Linda Scofield, his sister, Pat Palau, brother in law, Luis Palau ,his sister in law, Nancy Scofield, his sons, Christopher Scofield, Matthew Scofield, and Michael Scofield. Daughter in laws, Katherine Scofield and Elke Scofield, and Suzanne's grown children, Staci, Dan, and Christian.
The memorial service for John will be held at Immanuel Reformed Church at 4653 Sunnyview Road in Salem Oregon on Saturday, February 29th at 2:00 P.M.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020