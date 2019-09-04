|
|
Johnie Robert Lorance
Lakeview, OR - Johnie R Lorance, a resident of Lakeview, OR, passed away on August 27, 2019, following a sudden illness. He was born on September 30,1950, to Johnie Floyd Lorance and Margaret (Templeton) Lorance in Durant, Oklahoma. He graduated from LD Bell High School (Hurst, Texas) and at the age of 18, enlisted in the United States Army and served his country from 1968 -1976. John married Donna Miller in 1972 and they had two sons, Johnie and James.
Serving in Vietnam was the beginning of John's service to his country and community. He went on to become a police officer in Grand Prairie, Texas, and then relocated to Oregon where he worked for the Oregon Department of Corrections for more than 30 years.
John enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, classic cars, quad riding, golfing and playing poker with his buddies. And his favorite pastime was probably looking for a new toy to buy.
John is survived by his first wife Donna; their children Johnie and James; grandchildren Joshua and Alejandra Osuna, Elijah Lorance Charette, Caitlin and Owen Charette, and Jackson Lorance; and his second wife Sheila (Jones) Lorance. John is also survived by brothers, Floyd and Ronald Lorance of Texas, Bill (Prysilia) Lorance of Singapore and sister Donna (John) Wartelle of Texas.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, September 7th at 4:30 pm. The celebration will be held at 34914 Bond Road, Lebanon, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 4, 2019