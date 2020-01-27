|
|
Johnny Ray Knight
Salem - Johnny Ray Knight, 84 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Johnny was born on April 22, 1935 in Pima Arizona to the late Oscar and Lucille Knight. He was the oldest of 9 children, 6 preceded him in death.
Family was very important and the joy in his life. Camping, fishing and hunting he enjoyed doing with his family. He liked refinishing furniture and watching western movies.
He is survived by two siblings Patsy Knight and Frank (Butch) Knight, his children Karen Knight, Kelly Knight, Bruce Knight, stepdaughters Carrie Ellingsworth, Gayle Ellingsworth, and Becky Boggs, 11 children and 15 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Keizer Chapel Funeral. 4365 River Road N., Keizer, Oregon 97303 from 2 p.m. to 4 pm.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020