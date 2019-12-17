|
|
Joien Louise Lulay Adams
Salem - Born 10/30/1925. Died 12/14/2019
Joien Louise Greiner was born Oct 30, 1925 to Benjamin Franklin & Mary Florence McCann Greiner in Mayville, OR. She died in Tualatin, OR.
She was the youngest of 7 children. Her 6 siblings were; William & (Marie), John & (Leanore), James & (Bea), Francis & (Shirley) Greiner, Mary &(George) Eaton & Florence & (John) Arritola. All of whom have proceeded her in death.
She married Delmer Lulay Oct 7, 1943 in Mt. Angel, OR. They were married 46 years. Delmer proceeded her in death in 1990.
Delmer had 3 siblings; Francis & (Jean) Lulay, Gladys & (Al) May, & Louise & (Ralph) Bochsler.
Mother of 7. Geraldine & (Leo) Purdy, Jeanette & (John) Smith, Diana & (Richard) Gruber, Marilyn & (Richard) Hammelman, Theresa & (Howard) Dern, Bernadette & (Dan) Hammelman, Ken & (Rebecca) Lulay. John Smith proceeded her in death.
Grandmother of 27. 1 grandson, Dale Gruber, proceeded her in death. Great-Grandmother to 53.
She married Paul Adams in 1994. He proceeded her in death in 2010.
2 step daughters; Karen Coussens & Denise Fromherz and their families, 9 step grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26th from 3-7pm at Howell Edwards Doerksen Funeral Home. Rosary with Mass following will be held on Friday, December 27th at 9:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 721 Chemeketa St NE, Salem. Committal will be at 1:00 pm at Belcrest Memorial Park.
Donations may be made to The Mt. Angel Abbey or The Right to Life or any charity of your choosing in her name.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019