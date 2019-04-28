Dr Jon V. Straumfjord Jr



Salem - Jon Vidalin Straumfjord Jr. (94) was born in Portland, Oregon, to Jon and Thorey (Thordarsson) Straumfjord. Jon moved with his parents and two brothers to Astoria, Oregon, where his father started a successful medical clinic.



During the summer of 1943, Jon met Patricia "Patti" DeSart in Astoria. Their first date was at the Astoria roller skating rink. That same year, Jon enrolled at Willamette University, but his graduation was prolonged due to a tour of duty in the US Navy. Upon his release from the Navy in 1946, Pharmacist Mate Straumfjord sped through Willamette with one eye on medical school and the other on Patricia DeSart. The couple married in 1947 after Patricia graduated from Oregon State with a degree in science.



Aided by the GI Bill, Jon pursued a medical degree from the University of Oregon Medical School. At the same time, he also pursued a Master's degree in biochemistry.



The Straumfjords had their first son, Jon, in 1952, while dad finished medical school in Oregon. Jeffrey was born in 1955 in Iowa City, where Jon was doing his residency and finishing his Ph.D. in biochemistry at the University of Iowa.



Jon's degrees in biochemistry led the family to Florida, then Alabama. From Assistant Professor of Pathology at the University of Miami, he was hired as Associate Professor at the University of Alabama, a job that led to him becoming Chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine.



Dr. Straumfjord's laboratories were among the first in the nation to computerize. With his career in high gear, Jon moved to Wisconsin and chaired the Medical University's Pathology Department, and then headed back to Tampa, Florida, where he became Director of Laboratories and Vice-Chair of the Department of Pathology at the VA Hospital. He advised the VA on computerization and was also a board member of the National college of American Pathology.



For a time in the 1970's, Jon was on two advisory committees for the North American Shriners Hospitals. He chaired a research committee for the crippled children's hospitals and served as an advisor/evaluator for the hospital's three burn centers. He consulted internationally, as well, and extended his business trips to Panama, Hawaii, and Japan to accommodate vacations with his wife.



After retirement in 1995, Jon and Patti moved back to Oregon where they lived for a time in Metolius and then in Bend before settling at Capital Manor in Salem, Oregon. Patti passed away on January 3, 2011. Jon and Patti are survived by their two sons, Jon III and Jeffrey, and their families. A special thank you goes to Sunny Miller, Jon's long-time friend and caregiver, for her support and care through the years.



A Memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Capital Manor Auditorium, 1955 Salem-Dallas Highway NW. Jon's urn will be placed aside Patti's at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019