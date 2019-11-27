|
Jordan Anne Hess
Salem - Jordan Anne Hess 07/29/99 - 11/25/19 Jordan Anne Hess was born in Portland, OR on Thursday, July 29, 1999 to her parents Bill & MaryAnne Hess Jr. Early in her life her parents separated, and she and mother moved to Silverton in June 2001. That same year, Jordan was fortunate enough to gain a second father in her life when her mother met and later married Tony Miller in September 2002. She also had the advantage of gaining a wonderful stepmother when her father married Abbi Shultz in July 2004. Jordan attended school in Silverton throughout her life. Studies came easily to her and she was known by her teachers as someone that was "overly social." That's the polite way of saying she talked too much! Jordan also loved dance and was very involved in roller skating competitions throughout her life. She graduated from Silverton High School with honors in 2017. After high school Jordan enrolled at Western Oregon University, majoring in early education with a specialization in special ed. Jordan's passions were often centered around her younger brother, Dakota, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of two. She was always protective of her little buddy and wanted to learn everything there was to know to help him. This great care for her sibling led her to her lifelong desire to help children with special needs. Another great love in Jordan's life is anything "Disney." Her first trip to Disneyland was when she was 6 months old and since then, she has been to Disneyland or Disney World a total of 9 times. Jordan was also a part of the Oaks Park Roller Club and competed in multiple national events. She and her partner took 3rd place in the Nationals in 2019. One of her skating partners was her younger brother, Xander. They performed in numerous shows together and this was a special bond they shared together. Jordan also shared a special bond with her sister, Savanna. As is often the case, it depended on the day as to whether you would witness great doses of love or hatred being shared between the two of them, but the intense protection of one another was always present. Jordan is survived by her parents MaryAnne (Tony) Miller of Silverton and Bill (Abbigail) Hess of Clackamas. Her siblings are Savanna Corbin of Salem, Dakota Miller of Silverton, and Xander Hess of Clackamas Her surviving grandparents are Patty Hoppe of Portland, Paul Hoppe of Salem, William Sr (Cheryl) Hess of Roseburg, Dave (Mary) Miller of Silverton, Chris (Keith) Relf of Keizer, Barbara (Milton) Shultz of Tri-Cities, WA. Her great-grandparents are Pat Richardson of Coos Bay, Dick Miller of Spearfish, SD, and Shirley Relf of Rapid City, SD. A memorial service will be held at the Oaks Park Dance Pavilion (7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland) on Thursday, December 5th at 3:00 PM. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019