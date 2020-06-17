Jordan Scott Johannson



Salem - Jordan Scott Johannson was born April 28th, 1995 to parents Craig & Jeanette and big brother Justin.



Jordan was a light to everyone he met. He was diagnosed with colon cancer at 18 years old. But he had cancer, cancer did not have him. He fought with strength, humor and an unfailing need to make everyone else around him feel ok.



Jordan loved pink bunny, Harry Potter, Butterbeer, Back to the Future, pokemon, and most importantly his family & friends.



Jordan lost his battle June 16th 2020.



Dr Renee Prins & everyone at Oregon Oncology treated Jordan with love and kindness and made us feel like we were visiting friends every time we walked through that door. We knew we were not fighting this alone but that we had a tribe behind us. Renee, Christine, Malanie, Amanda, Tabby, Julia, Jeff, Chris, Alicia, Jennifer, Bethany, Kim, Kelly, Audrey, Mike, Margo, Karen and so very many more at the clinic who treated us with so much love.



Jordan leaves behind his mom and dad, brother Justin, sister Kate, nephew Jack; Aunts Amy, Vickie & Lisa; Uncles Brad, Jeff, Kris & Erik; grandparents Dick & Maaike; best friends Austin, Macklin, Patrick, Brandon, Rachel, Brooke, and too many more cousins and friends to list.



Jordan is being reunited with his beloved Grandma Carole & Aunt Lori. He knew they were waiting for him and we all can take comfort in that. Craig & I loved him so much. He's going to be missed by everyone who ever had the chance to know him. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









