Jose Guadalupe Torres



Salem - September 10, 1937 - October 25, 2020



Jose Guadalupe Torres, 83, passed away on October 25, 2020, in Salem, OR. Guadalupe was born, September 10, 1937 in Wharton, TX to Hilario and Petra Torres. Guadalupe (Lupe) is survived by daughter Sandra (Dave) Cantu of Salem OR, daughter Corina Torres of Salem, OR, son Anthony (Meg) Hemery of Green Bay, WI, daughter Petzy (Marcus) Davis of Antioch, CA, and daughter Norma Torres Uroz of Abilene, TX; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers Jose Erasmo Torrez, Hilario (Mary) Torrez Jr. and sister Juanita Torrez Overholt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilario and Petra Torres, brother Jose Omar Torrez, and sister Silvia Ramirez; grandchildren Rachel Gonzalez and Abraham Hernandez.



Guadalupe married Maria M Torres on October 21, 1957 in Prineville, Oregon. Maria passed away on September 16, 2007.



Guadalupe was a self-employed mechanic, he enjoyed working on cars. Past employers include: Global Moving Co., as a semi-truck mechanic, assembly line upholstery, various auto part employers and Kirk Hop Farm Inc., as a machinery mechanic and welder. He earned a Certificate in Mechanics.



Guadalupe enjoyed doing puzzles, conversing with people, spending time with family and being outdoors.



Rosary will be recited at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Simon Cornwell Colonial Chapel. Mass will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, Woodburn. Burial will immediately follow mass at St. Luke Cemetery.









