|
|
Joseph (Joe) Carl Hess
Salem - September 30, 1932 - May 25, 2019
Joe Hess was born to Karl and Josephine Hess in the Victor Point area of Silverton. Born at home in the family farm house, Joe was the third of four children. A lifelong lover of both practical jokes and hard work, he spent his childhood outside causing trouble while working hard on farms. He met his wife, Myrna, at the young age of 13 while picking strawberries, where his first day of knowing her, he pelted her with strawberries for wearing all white to work in the fields.
Joe attended St. Paul's parochial school, where he kept the nuns on their toes, and then attended Silverton High School. He joined the U.S. Army, serving in Korea for two years and was honorably discharged in January 1955. He returned to his family farm and married Myrna Steinberger on January, 15, 1955, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Silverton and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage.
He was a proud husband, father and provider for his family. Joe worked for years on his family farm, at Valley Farmers co-op (now Wilco) and at Great Western Seed Co. in Albany, where he remained for 31 years. Beginning as a truck driver, he retired in 1994 as the warehouse manager. Together, Joe and Myrna lived on their farm in Victor Point for 59 years, raising livestock and trees.
In his most recent years of retirement, he and Myrna opened a U-cut Christmas tree farm on their property. A labor of love, Joe's large garden and green house was a source of pride for him. Forever a great team, they worked side-by-side tirelessly until her passing in October 2017.
Joe loved his children, grandchildren and now great-granddaughters. He could be found starting water fights, teaching blackjack, playing board games and loudly hollering on the sidelines of games. He was a great sport and spent many hours dressing up with his granddaughters where he served a mean cup of tea at their tea parties. Most recently, he enjoyed spending time with his seven great-granddaughters.
He loved to joke and tease with those close to him, including elaborate pranks on Myrna especially around April Fools. Joe and Myrna enjoyed regular coffee dates and pinochle parties with their friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with friends and family. He served on the local school board and was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, spending many years as an usher.
He will be greatly missed by many. He is preceded in death by his wife, Myrna, their baby daughter, his parents, Karl and Josephine Hess, and his sister, Theresa Maurer. He is survived by his son, Steve and Jeanne Hess of Molalla and daughter, Cindy and Jan Hupp of Silverton. He leaves behind seven siblings: Marty Wilgus, Charlie Hess, Arlys Zauner, Deloris Piller, Diane Nichols, Jim Steinberger and Sherry Parks. Joe had five grandchildren, Molly and Wade Marcum of Corvallis, Kelsey Hupp and Nick Arnold of Silverton, Jamie and Travis Smith of Salem, Ethan and Bri Hupp of Silverton and Trent Hess of Molalla. He leaves behind seven great-granddaughters and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
A rosary and mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church on Saturday, June 1, with the rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by a service at 10 a.m. Donations can be made to Sublimity Fire District, Station #52 or St. Paul's Catholic Church.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 29, 2019