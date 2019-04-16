Joseph Carlos Hoffman



Salem - Major (retired) Joseph Carlos Hoffman went home to be with the Lord and his heavenly family on April 11, 2019. He was born July 17, 1934 to Sidney and Mary (Gonyon) Hoffman in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Joe was a talented track star for the University of Wisconsin in the 1950's winning many national championship medals and awards. He was a highly decorated Officer who proudly served his country for 20 years in the US Air Force as a Navigator, with 130 close air support combat missions in one tour in Vietnam, earning numerous awards including three Distinguished Flying Crosses and 11 Air Medals.



He called many places home over the years including Hawaii, South Dakota, Texas, Michigan, and Oregon. After retiring from the service, Joe served the Salem area as an award winning Realtor until his second retirement. Joe met the love of his life, his first and only wife, Patricia Louise Williams in 1958. They were married in Madlin, Missouri on April 23rd and were together for over 60 years. Together they raised three sons: Joseph, Tracy, and Daren. Joe was a character and a true gentleman. He never gave up his passion for running. He set world records in Masters Track and could often be seen training at the Willamette University track. The greatest joy of retirement turned out to be his five grandsons: Luke, Grant, Owen, Samuel and Karsten. He and Pat also had a passion for traveling, taking several trips to Europe, Asia and Hawaii.



He was preceded in death by his son Tracy Hoffman, his parents, and his brother Henry Hoffman. He is survived by his two sons: Joseph (Sara) of College Station, Texas, Daren of Salem, sisters Sharon Gigl of Grapevine, Texas, Marsha Kuligowski of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and many beloved grandsons, nephews, and nieces. A visitation & fellowship for Joe will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors, 1350 Commercial Street SE, Salem, OR 97302. A funeral service will occur Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 9:00 AM, also at the funeral home.