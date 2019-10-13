|
"Joe" Joseph F. Coberly
Salem - Joseph Coberly was born on September 2nd 1953, in Salem Oregon, God looked down from heaven and said "Oh no, another Coberly".
Joe grew up in Salem and went through all 12 grades there and each year his teacher said "Oh no, another Coberly".
In 1980, Joe was blessed with his first son, Warren. Two years later while at work he met the new girl, Connie Claassen, and realized he had met the love of his life. After convincing her of it, Joe and Connie were married in 1983. Later that same year they had another child, Timothy. Living his whole life in Salem, his children followed in his footsteps, going to the same schools, where their teachers said, "Oh no another Coberly".
Joe loved his family more than anything and taught his sons the art of practical jokes and a wonderful sense of humor. When he was blessed with his only grandchild, Julian, he spent hours talking about him with anyone willing to listen and watching pancakes run by while on excursions with Julian.
With the boys in daycare and learning the difficulty of finding and affording a good day care Joe decided to stay home and take care of his children and many others too, by running a small day care, because being a child himself, it was the perfect career.
He also ran a computer business where he taught himself to build and repair computers and enjoyed working on them until his illness made it too difficult.
In August of 2018, Joe had a massive stroke that kept him from ever returning home. With his wife and son by his side daily he fought as hard as he could, and 13 months later, on September 26, 2019, Joe couldn't battle the fight anymore, and with the people he loved the most by his side, he went home to heaven, where God said, "Finally, another Coberly".
Joe is survived by Connie, his wife of 36 years, sons Warren Thompson and Timothy Coberly, grandson Julian Thompson, older sister Linda, brothers Vernon Jr, Willie, Arthur, Eddie, Donald and David , and younger sister Bobbie, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Vernon Coberly Sr and mother Dorothy.
Arrangements are with Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, with a memorial service on October 19, 2019, at 1 pm at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private interment was in the Dallas Cemetery. www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 13, 2019