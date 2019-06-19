Joseph "Joey" M. Blubaugh III



Salem - Joey (Joseph) M. Blubaugh, III, age 62 from Salem Oregon went to be with the Lord, surrounded by family, on June 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Leanna Blubaugh and is survived by his wife Teresa and children Ashley (Brian), Michael (Bree) and Hannah and 2 grandchildren Liam Joseph and Everly Reese.



Joey was born in Washington DC and began his love of the water, racing sailboats out of Annapolis, MD. He graduated from Florida Atlantic University and remained in Florida for many years before settling in Salem, Oregon. Joey was a people person who never met a stranger. He loved the outdoors, travel and celebrating life with family and friends. His warm heart and vibrant personality will be dearly missed.



Joey requested a quiet family Celebration of Life with memorial donations being made to the Greater Salem FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) or Salem Leadership Foundation. Assisiting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.