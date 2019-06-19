Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Blubaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph M. "Joey" Blubaugh Iii

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph M. "Joey" Blubaugh Iii Obituary
Joseph "Joey" M. Blubaugh III

Salem - Joey (Joseph) M. Blubaugh, III, age 62 from Salem Oregon went to be with the Lord, surrounded by family, on June 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Leanna Blubaugh and is survived by his wife Teresa and children Ashley (Brian), Michael (Bree) and Hannah and 2 grandchildren Liam Joseph and Everly Reese.

Joey was born in Washington DC and began his love of the water, racing sailboats out of Annapolis, MD. He graduated from Florida Atlantic University and remained in Florida for many years before settling in Salem, Oregon. Joey was a people person who never met a stranger. He loved the outdoors, travel and celebrating life with family and friends. His warm heart and vibrant personality will be dearly missed.

Joey requested a quiet family Celebration of Life with memorial donations being made to the Greater Salem FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) or Salem Leadership Foundation. Assisiting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now