Joseph "Joe" Patrick Theis
Salem - Joseph Patrick Theis (Joe) died July 12th, 2020 at Salem Hospital.
Joe was the son of Richard (Dick) and Francis (Fran) Theis, older brother of Kathy Theis and husband of Tobie Eden Dyer-Theis. Joe was a dedicated father to Aimee Jane Henderson, London Mills Theis, Eden Marie Theis, and Robert (Robbie) Hazell and a long-time father figure to Hannah Harrison.
In addition, Joe was father-in-law to Kyle Henderson, son-in-law to Sarah Jane (Sallee) and William Connell Dyer III, brother-in law of Aimee and Terrell Greenwell and David Brown, and uncle of Perry Brown and Levi Brown.
On July 4th, Tobie and Joe celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and on May 9th the birth of their first grandchild, Harper Jane Henderson.
Joe graduated from Sprague High School in 1984 and then served four years in the U.S. Navy before being honorably discharged. Joe was known for his leadership in youth sports and coaching. Through his passion and dedication, Joe was instrumental in developing the Salem Keizer Youth Lacrosse League (SKYLL) and continued coaching up to the high school level ensuring his athletes access to the sport. Because of Joe, SKYLL and Salem lacrosse are going strong and continue to grow.
Joe's celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. For more information and updates on the celebration of life, please visit Joe's "Go Fund Me" page at https://gf.me/u/yfmm7
