I am shocked and so saddened to hear of Joe's passing. I had the pleasure to work with him for a short couple of years, but each and every time I spoke with or was in meetings with he always brightened my day and lightened the mood. He will be greatly missed, and my heartfelt sympathy goes out to Tobie and his children. What else can you say other than he was a very wonderful man! Go NAVY!

Joel Rengel

Coworker