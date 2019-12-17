|
|
Joseph Wesley Pashak
Keizer - Joseph Wesley Pashak was born January 15th, 1929 in Portland, Oregon and passed away December 14th, 2019.
He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and Lewis and Clark College. He served in the army during the Korean war, where he received a purple heart.
He met Anita Olson on a blind date and six months later, they were married at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portland, Oregon. Shortly after, they moved to West Salem. He became a U.S.D.A food inspector where he worked until he retired in 1989.
He and Anita then started traveling one or two months each year, visiting all 50 states, most of them twice and more than 50 foreign countries.
Joe spent many hours carving a four foot nutcracker for each child and a smaller nutcracker for each grandchild, among many other carvings. He also enjoyed working in his yard, gardening and working on the family tree farm, where every summer the entire family treasured camping.
Over the years Joe enjoyed volunteering his time. He served as president of the Kennedy School PTA, the Independent Order of Foresters fraternal organization and Faith Lutheran Church in Keizer, Oregon, where he also sang solos and sang in the choir for 49 years. Additionally, he volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Anita, his son Jeffrey and wife Julie, daughter Kimberly and husband Corey, son Gregory, six grandchildren, Jeremy, Evan, Nicole, Sara, Julia, Marissa, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Friday, December 20th, 2019 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church at 1770 Baxter Road SE, Salem, Oregon, 97306, with viewing at 9:30 AM-10 AM.
A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Saviors Lutheran Church or the .
Internment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019