Services
Keizer Funeral Chapel
4365 River Road North
Keizer, OR 97303
(503) 393-7037
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
1770 Baxter Road SE
Salem, OR
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
1770 Baxter Road SE
Salem, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Pashak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Wesley Pashak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Wesley Pashak Obituary
Joseph Wesley Pashak

Keizer - Joseph Wesley Pashak was born January 15th, 1929 in Portland, Oregon and passed away December 14th, 2019.

He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and Lewis and Clark College. He served in the army during the Korean war, where he received a purple heart.

He met Anita Olson on a blind date and six months later, they were married at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portland, Oregon. Shortly after, they moved to West Salem. He became a U.S.D.A food inspector where he worked until he retired in 1989.

He and Anita then started traveling one or two months each year, visiting all 50 states, most of them twice and more than 50 foreign countries.

Joe spent many hours carving a four foot nutcracker for each child and a smaller nutcracker for each grandchild, among many other carvings. He also enjoyed working in his yard, gardening and working on the family tree farm, where every summer the entire family treasured camping.

Over the years Joe enjoyed volunteering his time. He served as president of the Kennedy School PTA, the Independent Order of Foresters fraternal organization and Faith Lutheran Church in Keizer, Oregon, where he also sang solos and sang in the choir for 49 years. Additionally, he volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Anita, his son Jeffrey and wife Julie, daughter Kimberly and husband Corey, son Gregory, six grandchildren, Jeremy, Evan, Nicole, Sara, Julia, Marissa, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Friday, December 20th, 2019 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church at 1770 Baxter Road SE, Salem, Oregon, 97306, with viewing at 9:30 AM-10 AM.

A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Saviors Lutheran Church or the .

Internment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keizer Funeral Chapel
Download Now