Josephine M. "Jo" Markey
Sublimity - Josephine, 91, died June 7 in Sublimity. She was born in Cordova, AK and moved to Stayton in 1977, living in Salem from 1994 - 2004 and settling in Sublimity. Josephine married Frank Markey in Cordova, AK in 1959, he preceded her in death in 2005. She received her bachelor's degree from Marylhurst College. Josephine played basketball in high school and college and later coached basketball. She enjoyed cross-country skiing, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and was an awesome cook and seamstress. Josephine was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sublimity. She is survived by children: Tom (Jana) Markey of Sublimity, Maureen (Arlyn) Hansen of Lacomb, Bridget Markey of El Cajon, CA and Kevin (Jennifer) Markey of Turner; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Josephine was preceded in death by brothers, Robert, William and Jack, sister, Rita and her twin sister, Geraldine. No services will be held. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 19, 2019