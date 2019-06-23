|
Joy Vivienne Jones
Salem - Joy Vivienne Jones, 87, of Salem Oregon passed away on Friday June 7th, 2019 in Salem Oregon.
A memorial will be held at City View Memorial at 10:30 July 6, 2019. Joy's ashes will be placed with her husband's ashes, James Wesley Jones,
at Willamette National.
Joy was born Finchingfield England to Jack and Harriet Sharman on March 20th, 1932. Joy went to school in England. She married James Wesley Jones on November 3, 1955. Joy was a business owner who owned the Tudor Rose for many years. Her husband and her retired in 1996. James was a retired and highly decorated Army Officer
Joy is survived by her four sons. Roger, Douglas, Russell, and Curtis. She has seven grandchildren, Christopher, Melissa, Paige, Drew, Spencer, Keegan, and Carolyn, and a six great grandchildren Dakota, Savannah, Dayshia, Ava, Kiley, and Arian.
Joy will be deeply missed by all her family, friends, and relatives.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 23, 2019