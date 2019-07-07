|
|
Joyce E. Cook
Salem - 5/24/1929 ~ 6/28/2019
Joyce Cook, 90, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on June 28, 2019 after dealing with various health issues resulting from a stroke four years ago.
Joyce was born in Salem, Oregon to Selma and James Gorton on May 24, 1929. She graduated from Salem High School in 1947 and became a secretary for the State of Oregon.
Joyce married Harold D. Cook on June 8, 1957 at Calvary Baptist Church. Harold passed away in 2004. She is survived by their two sons Steve and Jim who would like to give a huge "Thank you" to all the staff at Tierra Rose Care Center and Bristol Hospice for all the care and love they showed to her. It is really appreciated.
There will be no services. Her ashes will be buried next to Harold at Willamette National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Willamette Humane Society.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 7, 2019