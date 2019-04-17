Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
SouthWest Church of Christ
Tigard, OR
1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tigard - Joyce Elaine Brown, age 91 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday April 13, 2019 in Tigard Oregon. She was born in a sod house on February 29, 1928, in Elsie Nebraska to Charles and Hazel Powell. She was their fifth child, and only leap year baby! Joyce had three brothers and three sisters; Myron, Beulah, Fauneil, Bernard, Vonda and Dale. She married the love of her life Robert Brown on November 9, 1946 in Salem Oregon. They had three children, Roger, Carolyn, and Leilani. Joyce attended the Market Street Church of Christ in Salem for most of her life before moving to Tigard where she attended the SouthWest Church of Christ. Joyce had a love for the Lord, her faith was the catalyst to her entire being.

Spending time with her family was so important to her. Survived by her sister Vonda, and her children Roger, Carolyn and Leilani, also by Nieces and Nephews, Cousins, Grandchildren , and Great Grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at the SouthWest Church of Christ in Tigard on April 20 at 11:00 am. Burial at Belcrest Cemetery will be held at 3:00 pm following the Celebration of Life.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 17, 2019
