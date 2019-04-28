Services
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
700 Marion St NE
Salem, OR
Joyce Elaine Darby

Salem - November 16, 1928 - April 7, 2019

Joyce Elaine (Martin) Darby died peacefully on April 7th 2019 at the age of 90. Joyce was born on Friday, November 16th, 1928 in Cando, North Dakota. She was the youngest daughter of eight children born to William and Therisa Martin.

Joyce enjoyed life in this rural agricultural community with family and many friends. She worked at the local soda fountain making malts/shakes, picked potatoes, participated in high school sports, skijored behind cars, built 'rooms' in the deep snows often occurring during North Dakota's winter and helped with war efforts.

Joyce's parents moved to Monmouth, Oregon where she joined them upon high school graduation. She attended Oregon College of Education receiving her teaching degree and enjoyed participating in alumni activities. Joyce's first teaching position was on the Oregon Coast.

On June 26, 1954 Joyce married Wesley Darby. They lived in The Dalles, Oregon before making their final home in Salem, Oregon where they raised their five children. Joyce taught kindergarten for several years and was then employed by Salem Keizer School District culminating in a longtime teaching assignment at Washington Elementary School.

Joyce enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines and was a member of Oregon Retired Educators Association helping to raise grant money for college students in the teaching field. She is a long-time member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ where she was actively involved in a woman's fellowship circle group, managing/crafting for the bazaar fundraiser and helped with feeding/housing the homeless.

Upon retiring Joyce enjoyed family, grandbabies, reading, knitting, crocheting, crafting, church and RV travelling with her husband. Joyce and Wes were terrific grandparents with an open-door policy, always willing to host impromptu pizza gatherings and had a freezer filled with ice cream treats!!

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and seven siblings. She is survived by: Dee Kallio (Greg), Dave Darby (Aubelia), Julie Booker (Wayne), Jeff Darby, Jim Darby and her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and many extended family members.

Memorial Services with reception will be held on May 11, 2019 at 2:00pm at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Marion St NE, Salem, OR 97301. Contributions in memoriam can be made to . Arrangements by City View Funeral Home
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 28, 2019
