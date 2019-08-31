Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Paradise Park
3100 Turner Rd. SE
Salem, OR
Joyce Lucinda (Pike) Bolinger


1933 - 2019
Joyce Lucinda (Pike) Bolinger Obituary
Joyce Lucinda Bolinger (Pike)

McMinnville - Joyce was born November 24, 1933 in Huntsville, Arkansas to Dewy Bollinger and Lucinda Phillips Bolinger. She was the youngest of 5 siblings; Howard, Loretta, Juanita and Dorothy. Joyce lived on a small farm with her family in Huntsville until meeting her future husband Jim Conrad, marrying and moving to Omak, Washington in 1950. They had four daughters and remained in Washington until moving to Oregon in 1964. They divorced in 1970, and Joyce later met and married David Pike and moved to Salem, Oregon where she resided until recently moving to Brookdale Assisted Living in McMinnville, Oregon. Joyce passed peacefully, surrounded by family on August 25, 2019.

Joyce enjoyed her many pets, gardening, needle embroidery and knitting. Her children and grandchildren enjoyed her scrumptious southern style home cooking. She is survived by her daughters; Diane Saxe and spouse Chris, Theresa Vanaken and spouse Gary, Linda Conn and spouse Chuck, and Tammy McIntosh. Also survived by 8 Grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by all four siblings, both husbands and a grandson.

A celebration of life will be held later at Paradise Park, 3100 Turner Rd. SE, Salem OR on Thursday morning October 10, 2019 in the recreation hall at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Rainier, Oregon. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 31, 2019
