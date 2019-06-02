Joyce Marilyn Bates



Salem - June 7, 1932 - May 25, 2019



Joyce Marilyn Bates was born in Salem, Oregon on June 7, 1932 to parents John and Mildred Rautenkranz. She had two brothers, Richard and Karl. Joyce was raised in Salem and as an adult continued to live in the Salem and Stayton areas most of her life. She passed away into the presence of her Lord at home surrounded by her family on May 25, 2019. She attended Englewood Elementary School, Parrish Junior High, Salem High School and Willamette University.



While at church, she met Millard Bates. Millard and Joyce were married after Millard's college graduation and had five children: Michael, Steven, Jeffrey, Sheryl and Gregory, who were all born and raised in the Salem and Stayton areas. For brief times, they also lived in Valparaiso, IN and Boulder, CO, where Millard attended graduate school.



She was predeceased by her son, Jeff, her brothers, and her parents. She is survived by her husband, Millard, daughter Sheryl, and sons Mike (Debbie), Steve (Karen) and Greg; grandchildren: Kelsey (Cory) Nystul (Redmond, OR), Brad (Kelly) Bates (Salem), Rebecca (Josh) Mann (Gig Harbor, WA), Timothy Bates (Salem), Elizabeth (Brent) Poole (Bend, OR), Nathan Bates (Corvallis), Carmen Bynum (Conrad, MT), Amanda (Jose) Reyna (Salem), David (Salem), Matthew (Caitlin) Bates (East Lansing, MI) and Sarah Bates (Tualatin) and 17 great-grandchildren.



A Remembrance of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at City View Funeral Home & Cemetery, Salem, Oregon. Memorial donations may be made to Insight for Living Ministries (Frisco, TX), Union Gospel Mission (Salem) or Crisis Chaplaincy Services (Salem).



Special thanks are to First Call Home Health, Willamette Valley Hospice, Dr. Buckley, and Salem Evangelical Church for the care provided Joyce and the support given to her family. Published in StatesmanJournal on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary