|
|
Joyce McFarland
Salem - Joyce McFarland passed away on September 13, 2019 at the age of 89, in the arms of her loving partner, after five months of loving care and hospice. Joyce was born in Lapeer Michigan Dec 5, 1930 to Ferdinand B. Andersen and Cecelia Smith. At age three, she moved to Salem with her parents who started an auto service station at the corner of mission and 12th Street, called Webb and Andersen.
Joyce was a good student, always eager to learn. She often recalled the happiness she felt at having so many new friends and the play area that included parts of Bushes Pasture in her younger years. Later in her school life she believed that success in life would come from education, good friends, a library card and a bar of soap
After school and a brief work history, Joyce married Lewis McFarland and assumed the role of wife, mother and bookkeeper for her husbands' business, When the children were of age, Joyce resumed her carrier with Pacific telephone Co. where she experienced the fruits of her ethics and skills by moving up into management rapidly, A dream job where she was able to meet hundreds of new lifelong friends.
In retirement, Joyce was faced with new challenges of being a caregiver for her parents and later for husband Lewis, as everything Joyce did in life, she met the challenge head on and expended the care and love above and beyond normal.
The last ten years of Joyce's life was filled with travel, camping, casino trips, seeking old friends out to go visit, and just enjoying life.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Lewis. She is survived by her lifelong friend and partner John Lucero, Daughter Lisa Cavalli of Salem, Son, Dan McFarland, Sister, Wilma Fae Anderson, and numerous nephews and nieces.
As per Joyce's instructions, no services will be held.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 29, 2019