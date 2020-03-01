|
|
Dr. Juan Manuel Gómez Topete
Salem - Dr. Juan Manuel Gómez Topete, retired Professor of Spanish Language and Literature, passed away on February 22, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1944, in Atenguillo, Jalisco, Mexico, to the late Manuel Gómez and the late María Dolores Topete. As a young man, Juan Manuel entered Montezuma Seminary, New Mexico, USA, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Philosophy and Sciences in 1968. Later, having decided the priesthood was not for him, he earned a second Bachelor's degree in Latin American Literature from San Jose State University in 1972. In 1974, Juan Manuel earned his Master's degree in Spanish, and in 1981, he earned his Ph.D. for Spanish, Siglo de Oro, both from the University of Oregon. He became a USA citizen in 1984, which he was proud of achieving. Dr. Gómez spent his early teaching career at Willamette University, Chemeketa Community College, and Western Oregon University. He spent 33 years of his career at Linfield College, teaching Spanish and Literature. Dr. Gómez was conferred Emeritus status upon retirement in 2014. He absolutely loved his time at Linfield College.
Dr. Gómez's professional legacy is his influence on many generations of college students who benefitted from his unorthodox (at the time) methods of teaching Spanish language and culture. Dr. Gómez was a leader in developing computer-mediated technological tools to enhance learning. He collaborated with Oregon colleagues in the publication of ¿Cómo?, a Spanish language textbook used by regional universities for years. He was known for his lively debates, his witty sense of humor, his smile, and his funny antics in the classroom. As part of his sabbatical in 2005, Juan Manuel walked the famed pilgrimage known as el Camino de Santiago from Sevilla to Santiago de Compostela, Spain, in 39 days, with an approximate distance of 1000 kilometers.
Juan Manuel loved traveling and working with his wife in a large garden. One favorite pastime was researching his family history. There was little around the house or yard he couldn't do. Juan was a woodworker, plumber, bricklayer, chimney sweep, or landscaper, or whatever the situation required.
Juan Manuel is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathleen Gómez, daughters Jessica Graham (Tyrell), Katrina Gómez (J.L. Giannone), grandchildren Connor and Colin Graham, and extensive family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be directed to Linfield College, in memory of Juan Manuel Gómez Topete, toward the creation of a scholarship for Hispanic college students, either via mail, Attn: Institutional Advancement, Linfield College; 900 SE Baker St; McMinnville, OR; over the phone at 503-883-2675, or online via their website. A funeral mass will be held on March 9, at 2:00 p.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.
For the full obituary, please go to https://www.vtgolden.com/juan-manuel-gmez-topete
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 1, 2020