Juanita (Jerri) Iverson-Mahar
Juanita (Jerri) Iverson-Mahar passed away peacefully on 9-10-2020. She was born in Iowa City, Iowa in 1926 to Benjamin and Catherine Burnett. The family moved to Nevada where she graduated from Elko High School in 1945.Jerri married Army Sgt. Elmer L. Iverson in 1947 and they had three children: Sharon ( who passed away in 1956), Michael of El Cajon , CA and Gerry of Foster, Or. When Elmer passed away in 1967 Jerri started working for the Salem School District in the purchasing department.In 1971 Jerri married Don Mahar. Don retired 2 years later from the Federal Meat Inspection Department .They loved to travel in their travel trailer and saw many of the states. They also traveled to Canada, Nova Scotia, Hawaii and Mexico and even traveled on a Rick Steve's European trip. Eventually they settled in Apache Junction, AZ, where they enjoyed the desert climate and the many friends they had there. Don and Jerri enjoyed many happy years of square dancing, ballroom dancing, and motorcycling on the back of a Honda Goldwing. When Don passed away in 2005 Gerry and her grandson, Jim, moved her to Oregon to be close to family. She resided at The Springs Independent Living. She loved playing cards, and reading. She won the Christmas door decorating contest almost every year, she shared her love of her Nutcracker collection with the residents and was so grateful to have family come visit. Jerri moved to Boone Ridge Assisted Living when she needed more assistance. In August 2019 she broke her hip and after it was repaired her health continued to decline. At almost 94 years of age she passed peacefully in the middle of the night. Gerry is survived by her son, Gerry and wife Janell, son Mike and his wife Suzanne, grandchildren Mike, Jim (Michelle), Andrew (Kayla), and Daniel (Laura) , great grandchildren Ivy, Ashten, Eli, Landen and Kaylan and great-great grandchildren Evan and Grayson , Don's children Donna, Dennis, Darryl, Delpha and Darlene, as well as the many grandchildren and great-grandchildren on Don's side of the family.A family celebration of Jerri's life will be held next summer at the family's beloved Mahar Park in Vernonia." I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far" (Philippians 1:23)




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
