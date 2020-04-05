Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Swanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita J. Swanson


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita J. Swanson Obituary
Juanita J. Swanson

Salem - Juanita June (Denbeigh) Howell Swanson was born February 24, 1932 in Spokane, Washington to Elmer and Eunice (Everett) Denbeigh. She passed away March 27, 2020 in Salem, Oregon.

Juanita attended schools in Spokane and Plummer, Idaho, graduating from Plummer High School as class salutatorian in 1949.

She attended Seattle Pacific College (University) prior to marrying LeRoy W. Howell on November 24, 1950. He predeceased her.

She then attended business school and worked for Carnation Milk Company and Colyear Motor Parts.

On September 23, 1961 she married George C. Swanson in Spokane, Washington.

In her fifties, she went back to school, obtaining an AA in Early Childhood Development at Chabot Community College in Haywood, California and spent the next several years teaching.

Juanita is predeceased by her parents, a brother, John Denbeigh, a daughter, Paula M. Howell, and a great-granddaughter, Grace Moerke. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, George C. Swanson of Salem, Oregon, children Nancie (Robert) Willey of Centralia, Washington; Gregory (Colleen) Howell of Goldendale, Washington; Julie Martin of Sandpoint, Idaho; and Margot (Douglas) Rodgers of Salem, Oregon. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren: Jennifer Moerke, Jefferson Willey, Sarah Baker, Jennifer Spencer, Austin Howell, Ashleigh Hobart, Leslie Petko, Cameron Howell, Erik Martin, Amanda McKeenan, Carissa Wronski, Caroline Peters, Emilie Dubei, Anna Martin, Rebekah Howell, Rachel Howell, Andrew Martin, Lydia Martin, and Josiah Martin and 23 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Alice (Ron) Treibel of Oceanside, California and a step-sister, Genevieve Smith of Wenatchee, Washington, as well as numerous cousins and nieces and nephews.

A Graveside service was held at Lee Mission Cemetery. A Memorial service is planned for a future date at Fruitland Community Church in Salem. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now