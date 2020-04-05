|
|
Juanita J. Swanson
Salem - Juanita June (Denbeigh) Howell Swanson was born February 24, 1932 in Spokane, Washington to Elmer and Eunice (Everett) Denbeigh. She passed away March 27, 2020 in Salem, Oregon.
Juanita attended schools in Spokane and Plummer, Idaho, graduating from Plummer High School as class salutatorian in 1949.
She attended Seattle Pacific College (University) prior to marrying LeRoy W. Howell on November 24, 1950. He predeceased her.
She then attended business school and worked for Carnation Milk Company and Colyear Motor Parts.
On September 23, 1961 she married George C. Swanson in Spokane, Washington.
In her fifties, she went back to school, obtaining an AA in Early Childhood Development at Chabot Community College in Haywood, California and spent the next several years teaching.
Juanita is predeceased by her parents, a brother, John Denbeigh, a daughter, Paula M. Howell, and a great-granddaughter, Grace Moerke. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, George C. Swanson of Salem, Oregon, children Nancie (Robert) Willey of Centralia, Washington; Gregory (Colleen) Howell of Goldendale, Washington; Julie Martin of Sandpoint, Idaho; and Margot (Douglas) Rodgers of Salem, Oregon. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren: Jennifer Moerke, Jefferson Willey, Sarah Baker, Jennifer Spencer, Austin Howell, Ashleigh Hobart, Leslie Petko, Cameron Howell, Erik Martin, Amanda McKeenan, Carissa Wronski, Caroline Peters, Emilie Dubei, Anna Martin, Rebekah Howell, Rachel Howell, Andrew Martin, Lydia Martin, and Josiah Martin and 23 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Alice (Ron) Treibel of Oceanside, California and a step-sister, Genevieve Smith of Wenatchee, Washington, as well as numerous cousins and nieces and nephews.
A Graveside service was held at Lee Mission Cemetery. A Memorial service is planned for a future date at Fruitland Community Church in Salem. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 5, 2020