Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Salem First Church of the Nazarene
1550 Market St., NE
Salem, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita McClain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Lea McClain


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Lea McClain

80 - Juanita Lea McClain

On Friday, September 6, 2019 Juanita McClain, loving wife and mother of four children passed away at age 80.

Juanita Lea McClain was born October 31, 1938, in Hooker, Oklahoma to Herbert Holmes Stearman and Bertha Rhoda (Bryan) Stearman. A graduate of Hooker High School and Bethany Nazarene College, her education culminated with a Master of Library Science degree from the University of Denver. On April 21, 1962 she married Kenneth McClain. They raised four children Adele, Tim, Jon and Elizabeth.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Viola Neidens, May Lewis and Fay Dahl. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth and their four children; daughter Adele Waugh and husband, Albert; son, Tim McClain and wife Kari; son Jon McClain; daughter Elizabeth Chavez and husband John; eight grandchildren Zachary, Lance, Abigail, Katherine, Elianna, Oliver, Juliette and Camille; three great grandchildren Hadley, Kellan and Harvey. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Salem First Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., NE Salem. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now