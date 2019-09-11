|
Juanita Lea McClain
On Friday, September 6, 2019 Juanita McClain, loving wife and mother of four children passed away at age 80.
Juanita Lea McClain was born October 31, 1938, in Hooker, Oklahoma to Herbert Holmes Stearman and Bertha Rhoda (Bryan) Stearman. A graduate of Hooker High School and Bethany Nazarene College, her education culminated with a Master of Library Science degree from the University of Denver. On April 21, 1962 she married Kenneth McClain. They raised four children Adele, Tim, Jon and Elizabeth.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Viola Neidens, May Lewis and Fay Dahl. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth and their four children; daughter Adele Waugh and husband, Albert; son, Tim McClain and wife Kari; son Jon McClain; daughter Elizabeth Chavez and husband John; eight grandchildren Zachary, Lance, Abigail, Katherine, Elianna, Oliver, Juliette and Camille; three great grandchildren Hadley, Kellan and Harvey. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Salem First Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., NE Salem. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 11, 2019