Juanita Nichol
Aumsville - 09/14/32 - 10/12/19
Etta Juanita Nichol was born in Kenwood, OK on September 14, 1932 to her parents, Ernest & Golda Bales. When she was 12 years old, the family moved to Shaw, OR. As the family drove West, she remembered being afraid of the huge mountains. Juanita spent the rest of her life living in the Willamette Valley.
Juanita attended school in Aumsville and was a part of the first graduating class of Cascade High School in 1950. Toward the end of high school, Juanita met Ted Nichol. Her father told her she couldn't get married until she finished school so the wedding was held on May 25, 1950, the night after her graduation.
In 1959, Ted & Juanita opened T.G. Nichol Plumbing in Aumsville. Ted did all the plumbing and Juanita managed the office, did minor repairs over-the-counter for people, and handled all the scheduling. Juanita spent the next 55 years working in the business and she became a permanent fixture in the Aumsville community. On December 14, 2010, Juanita had left the shop just 10 minutes before a tornado moved through Aumsville and destroyed the building. Afterward, she commented that she would have been killed or seriously injured but, "my God truly does take care of me. Great is His faithfulness!"
Through the years, Ted & Juanita were blessed with four children and each of them was raised in the plumbing shop. Their son, Doug, and daughter, Sue, were a part of the business along with Sue's husband Royce for a period of time. Doug and his son Geoff now handle the plumbing responsibilities and Doug's wife, Maurita, manages the office.
God, church, and faith have always been a major part of Juanita's life. In 1983, Ted & Juanita became members of Salem First Church of the Nazarene. While there, they were a part of 28 work and witness trips throughout the world. Serving God while helping others by building home and churches, doing plumbing, and cooking meals for everyone became their passion and they enjoyed showing the love of Christ in this way.
Juanita is survived by two sisters: Lilian (Cliff) Duman of Aumsville and Wanda Mae (Harold) Whitley of Coos Bay. Her surviving children are Doug (Maurita) Nichol of Aumsville, Royce Marlin of Aumsville, Miriam (Mitch) Morrow of Salem, and Martha (Todd) Pynch of Salem. She was blessed with nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted, in 2005 and her daughter, Susan, in 2016.
A memorial service will be held at Salem First Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, October 26th @ 11:00 AM. Donations in honor of Juanita can be made to Salem First Church of the Nazarene's missions program or Crisis Chaplaincy Services of Salem, OR. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019