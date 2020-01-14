|
Judith "Judy" A. Martsfield Rogers
Woodburn - September 3, 1946 to January 9, 2020
Judy Rogers, 73 of Woodburn passed away on Thursday January 9, 2020. Judy was born and raised in Salem. Judy was retired from the Salem Hospital billing department.
Judy was devoted to her family and found great joy in spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, painting. She was extremely loving, creative and had a natural ability for making things beautiful.
Judy is survived by her husband of 43 years Doyle Rogers, Son's David Ryser, Dan Ryser (Teresa), Daughter Yvonne Gustafson (Eric), Step son's John Rogers and Tommy Rogers, 4 Grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 13 Step grandchildren, 10 step great-grandchildren, 2 step great-great-grandchildren. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, stepson Jerry Rogers, great-grandson James Jaskilka.
Services will be held at St Edwards Catholic Church 5303 River Rd. in Keizer at 10:30am, A light lunch reception will follow. Interment will be at City View Mausoleum at 1:10 pm.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020